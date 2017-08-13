Tropical Storm Gert forms; Not a threat to the United States

The National Hurricane Center has now classifed Tropical Depression 8 in the Atlantic as Tropical Storm Gert. This means that the storm is well organized and a center of circulation is present, and sustained winds reached tropical storm strength. Tropical storm strength winds are at least 39mph and above.

The storm is situated northeast of The Bahamas with sustained winds of 40 mph. Hurricane strength is not expected. Regardless, it will not reach the United States, but will turn back into the Atlantic Ocean. This is thanks to an upper-level trough which will steer it away.

The peak of hurricane season is approaching, however there are no other disturbances in the tropics at this time.

