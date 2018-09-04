84°
Tropical storm closes oil platforms and casinos

2 hours 48 minutes 23 seconds ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 September 04, 2018 3:25 PM September 04, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) - Tropical Storm Gordon has disrupted some oil and gas production in the Gulf of Mexico and closed casinos in Mississippi.
  
The federal Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement says workers on at least 54 production platforms have been evacuated in advance of Gordon. That is about 8 percent of the staffed platforms in the Gulf and about 9 percent of the region's oil and natural gas production.
  
In Mississippi, state officials are ordering 12 casinos along the Gulf Coast to close as Gordon approaches.
  
Mississippi Gaming Commission Executive Director Allen Godfrey says the commission has ordered gambling halls to close at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
  
Such closures are typical in advance of tropical storms and hurricanes, because casinos are in waterfront locations. While casinos themselves typically don't flood, access roads and parking areas often do.

