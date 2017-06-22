Tropical Storm Cindy comes ashore in southwest Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS - In southwest Louisiana, not far from where Tropical Storm Cindy came ashore before dawn, motorists in trucks were driving through knee-high water in the streets.



Some other drivers, though, were pulling over Thursday morning and not attempting to navigate the flooded roads in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.



Shortly after dawn, some of the low-lying clouds were rotating, and gusty winds whipped across the landscape.



With the storm now over land, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said it's expected to weaken over the next two days.



The storm was blamed for one death Wednesday: A 10-year-old boy from the St. Louis area was killed on an Alabama beach when he was struck by a log that washed ashore.