Tropical Moisture Heightens Cloud Cover

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Lingering showers will slow down this evening, as clouds will slowly break up overnight. This will lead to slowly cooling temperatures into the 70s by 10PM. Low temperatures will hover around 73° as light easterly winds will turn more southeasterly as we head into the early Monday morning hours. The workweek will begin with mostly cloudy skies overhead, as late morning and early afternoon showers will unfold. An isolated storm is possible as well, but conditions should begin to calm around the evening commute and stay dry for the rest of the night. Temperatures will be quick to warm on Monday, breaking into the 80s by 10 AM, but will likely stay in the upper 80s as lunchtime showers will help to suppress high temperatures.

Up Next: Winds will stay out of the south to help provide onshore moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. This will keep periods of rainfall moving in from the south, with coastal communities accumulating moderate rainfall amounts over the first part of the workweek. As we proceed into Wednesday, we will begin to see a more normal, afternoon pop-up shower pattern return. This will continue to allow more breaks in the cloud cover, helping to allow high temperatures to be more average, to slightly above average, for this time of year by the latter half of the week.

THE EXPLANATION:

The tropical wave is still slowly approaching the Texas Coast. This wave is not organized, and is unlikely to strengthen into a system, but regardless, is pushing significant moisture onshore into Texas and Louisiana. The majority of this moisture is moving onshore along Southwestern Louisiana, because the strong high pressure that is along the East Coast has begun to push across Florida and into the Eastern Gulf of Mexico. This is helping to push the tropical low into Texas, but also helping to keep areas of Central and Eastern Louisiana much drier than anticipated. This high pressure will slowly chip away at this tropical low as it is cornered along the Texas Coast through Tuesday, eventually weakening it and pushing it north along a frontal boundary that will steal its moisture. As high pressure wins the war, it will also begin to set up camp in the Gulf, allowing the consistency of onshore, southerly winds to help keep moisture levels heightened. Afternoon pop-up showers will stay isolated through the latter half of the week, eventually leading to drier conditions as we make our way into the weekend.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

