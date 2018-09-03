Tropical depression likely to develop in Gulf of Mexico this week

BATON ROUGE - Heavy rain and high tides are expected this week, as a tropical depression is likely to develop in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the Nation Weather Service.

A tropical wave is working its way across the southeastern and central Bahamas and is gradually becoming better organized, the NWS said. Conditions are expected to become more favorable as the wave moves into the Gulf this week.

There's a 70 percent chance of the wave forming into a tropical cyclone in the next two days, and an 90 percent chance in the next five days, according to the NWS.

The 1PM CDT Tropical Weather Update from @NHC_Atlantic has been issued. They continue to increase the potential for the tropical wave near the Bahamas to develop into a tropical cyclone, now at 90% in the next 5 days. #LAwx #MSwx #HurricaneSeason pic.twitter.com/DeLsz3VGzp — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) September 2, 2018

The storm will bring heavy rain to the area, and higher than normal tides--which are already running one to two feet above normal. The NWS is advising boaters to take caution, as the storm will create hazardous conditions with gusty winds and seas up to 10 feet.