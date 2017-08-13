Tropical Depression Eight forms; Not a threat to the United States

The National Hurricane Center has now classifed a disturbance in the Atlantic as Tropical Depression 8. This means that the storm is well organized and a center of circulation is present, however sustained winds have not quite reached tropical storm strength.

The storm is situated east of The Bahamas with sustained winds of 35 mph, and will likely become Tropical Storm Gert in the next few days. Hurricane strength is not expected. Regardless, it will not reach the United States, but will turn back into the Atlantic Ocean. This is thanks to an upper-level trough which will steer it away.

The peak of hurricane season is approaching, however there are no other disturbances in the tropics at this time.

