Troops await orders for Trump border deployment
PHOENIX (AP) - National guard contingents in U.S. states that border Mexico say they are waiting for guidance from Washington to determine what they will do following President Donald Trump's proclamation directing deployment to fight illegal immigration and drug smuggling.
The National Guard in Texas said in a statement Thursday the deployment is in "very early planning stages." With troops in all states, the National Guard has been called on by past presidents and governors to help secure U.S. borders.
The Texas Guard says it has "firsthand knowledge of the mission and operating area" that will allow it to move seamlessly into the new role. Governors of the border states of Arizona and New Mexico have welcomed deployment of the Guard along the southwest border as a matter of public safety.
