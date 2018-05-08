Troopers seize over $28,000 of heroin during vehicle search

HOUMA- Authorities seized over $28,000 in heroin after searching a vehicle that was abandoned by a suspect.

State Troopers attempted to pull over a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado for a traffic offense on May 5. The driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.

The driver was identified as 31-year-old Byron Nevis.

Nevis was seen driving south on LA 24 near Howard Avenue when the trooper noticed a traffic violation. During a short pursuit with law enforcement, Nevis abandoned the vehicle and escaped on foot.

While searching the vehicle authorities found four ounces of heroin valued at $28,600, 1/4 ounces of fentanyl powder, 74 hydrocodone pills, one ounce of marijuana, $4,727 in cash, and a loaded handgun.

On May 6, Nevis was arrested by the Houma Police Department on unrelated drug charges.

Troopers met with Nevis at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Center and booked him on the active warrants.

Nevis was charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute hydrocodone, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in the presence of narcotics, transactions involving drug proceeds, aggravated flight from an officer, and reckless operation of vehicle.