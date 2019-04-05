68°
Troopers: Man killed by rotor in Florida helicopter crash

Friday, April 05 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KGUN

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a 72-year-old Florida man was killed when the rotor of a helicopter trying to make an emergency landing on a busy highway struck a pickup truck.
 
The Florida Highway Patrol said the helicopter crashed into a pole while making a hard landing in Tampa on Thursday afternoon.
 
The agency says Deodat Persaud Gangsapersaud was in a pickup truck being driven by his 35-year-old son Ryan Anthony Persaud when the rotor struck the vehicle. His son wasn't injured but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
 
Troopers say 38-year-old pilot Bryan Messick and 21-year-old co-pilot Joshua Wells weren't injured.
 
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says Messick was "highly trained" and that the helicopter had just been serviced.
 
The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

