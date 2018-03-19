Troopers celebrate 7-year-old's last day of chemo treatment

BATON ROUGE- Several Louisiana State Troopers spent their Monday celebrating a 7-year-old's last day of chemotherapy.

The Troopers arrived at the St. Jude Baton Rouge Affiliate Clinic to spend time with Hadlee, who finished her last day of chemo treatment on Monday.

The Troopers even surprised Hadlee with a cake that read "No Mo Chemo," as well as cupcakes for the occasion.

"LSTA Troop A Trooper's Charities is proud of our partnership with St. Jude, and will keep supporting and attending 'No Mo Chemo' parties to celebrate victories such as this one," the Troop wrote in a Facebook post.