Troopers arrest suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash

UPDATE: Troopers have arrested 30-year-old Emily A. Easley of Baton Rouge in a fatal hit-and-run crash. Easley was charged with vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent injuring and felony hit and run.

******

DENHAM SPRINGS- State police are looking for the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run crash that left one dead Saturday morning.

The collision was reported after 1:00 a.m. Saturday on Vincent Rd. in Livingston Parish.

25-year-old Austin Huber was driving southbound on a Honda Shadow 750 motorcycle when the driver of the suspected vehicle made a left turn onto James Street across the southbound lanes and crashed into Huber's motorcycle.

Both Huber and his passenger 29-year-old Brandi Hughes of Walker were ejected from the motorcycle. Hughes was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. Huber was pronounced dead on the scene by the Livingston Parish Coroners Office.

According to police both Huber and Hughes were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information about the incident or the driver who fled the scene is urged to contact Louisiana State Police Troop A at 225-754-8500.