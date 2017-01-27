Trooper injured by passing driver during traffic stop

GREENSBURG - A Louisiana State Police Trooper has been injured after being hit during a traffic stop by a passing driver.

Police say the crash happened Friday afternoon. The trooper stopped a driver on Highway 449 south of Highway 37 in St. Helena Parish for a traffic violation. The trooper walked to the rear of the driver's car and was hit by 75-year-old Johnnie Lee of Covington, according to police.

A spokesperson for Louisiana State Police Troop L says Lee struck the trooper on his right side and received moderate injuries. He was transported to North Oaks Medican Center by Acadian Ambulance.

The trooper is expected make a full recovery and will be released soon.

Police say this is the second time this week a trooper has been hit and has required surgery.

"The injury that our Trooper suffered today was entirely avoidable," State Police Superintendent Colonel Mike Edmonson said. "Today's crash marks the second time in a week where a Trooper has been injured by a passing motorist. The move-over law was designed to protect officers and those who may find themselves on the side of the road. This is a perfect, yet unfortunate example of why drivers must slow down and move over."

Lee has been charged with careless operation as a result of the incident. The crash remains under investigation.