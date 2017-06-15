Trooper charged after allegedly kicking man in head, ramming head into window

NEW ORLEANS – A Louisiana State Trooper has been charged with battery after he kicked a man in the head while he was handcuffed and later forced his head into a car window.





According to Louisiana State Police, the Master Trooper John Neal was on duty in New Orleans on February 11 when he was alerted to a stolen vehicle. Neal spotted the vehicle in traffic and confronted the occupants. One of the occupant was a 19-year-old who fled on foot, however he was detained shortly after by other Troopers in the area.





As Neal approached the 19-year-old, he was handcuffed behind his back, lying face down on the ground and offering no resistance, Louisiana State Police say. Another Trooper who was at the scene told detectives that when Neal approached the teenager, he kicked him in the head while he was still handcuffed. Neal then raised the teenager to his feet and took him to a nearby patrol unit where he forced his head into a rear window causing it to shatter.





The incident was recorded by surveillance video and body camera videos from Neal and another Trooper. Neal took the teenager to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries. He was later released from the hospital shortly after and was booked into the Orleans Justice Center for possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting an officer and littering.





As a result of the investigation, detectives discovered no evidence to support Neal's use of force on the teenager. Detectives determined that Neal committed simple battery and was charged with one count. Neal was on forced leave during the investigation and remains on leave, according to State Police.