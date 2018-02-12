42°
Trivial fundraising: Louisiana college hosts trivia contest

Monday, February 12 2018
Source: Associated Press
THIBODAUX, La. (AP) - Got a knack for remembering random, somewhat useful information? A southeast Louisiana college wants you for its trivia contest this month, aimed at raising money for student programs.
  
Nicholls State University is hosting a Big Bayou Trivia Bash on Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. Cash raised from the competition is planned for student travel scholarships, technology upgrades, and other items in the College of Arts & Sciences.
  
Winners of the trivia contest get cash or prizes.
  
Teams of six can sign up for $30 per person. They will compete in answering 10 categories of questions, such as history, sports, entertainment, and Louisiana-themed. More complicated questions called brain buster challenges can win teams extra points.
  
Sign-up is available by calling 985-448-4386 or emailing trivianicholls.edu.
