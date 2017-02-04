Triton Stone locations in Alabama are deemed safe

Image of distribution center in Louisiana.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Three locations in Alabama are safe following a corporation relocation and acquisition this week.



Al.com reports that Triton Stone Group of New Orleans said locations in Huntsville, Birmingham and Mobile are deemed as safe. The company is owned and operated by the Jensen Companies and acquired Triton Stone Group Brand.



The company will also move its headquarters from Southaven, Mississippi, to an existing office in New Orleans. The Mississippi site will remain a Triton Stone Group location.



Louisiana Economic Development has pledged $100,000 in grant funding to help with the cost of a new value-added distribution facility Triton Stone will build on the Port of New Orleans property. The 22,500-square-foot building will break ground this spring and create 12 full-time jobs.