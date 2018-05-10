Trio of suspected armed robbers arrested after manhunt in Walker

WALKER - Police say three men from Baton Rouge have been arrested after a failed armed robbery led to a manhunt in Livingston Parish.

According to the Walker Police Department, the trio tried to rob a group of employees at a Dollar General on Florida Boulevard as they were closing up the store for the night. The masked men reportedly held the employees at gunpoint and demanded that the three get on the ground.

One employee obeyed their commands, but the other two ran to the rear of the parking lot and hopped into a vehicle before speeding off. Realizing law enforcement would soon be on its way, the robbers fled the area.

Police arrived on the scene and immediately began searching the surrounding area. One of the suspects was found overnight by police K-9's, but the search for the remaining two had to be suspended until later Thursday morning.

The remaining two suspects were soon captured after a homeowner found their clothes strewn about his yard and notified police. Officers say the men were jumping through the window of a camper when they were located and arrested.

Nathaniel D. Huggins, 21, Cordell Corley, 22, and Joseph J. Hayes, 18, were booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center and charged with attempted armed robbery with a firearm. Corley and Hayes were also charged with criminal trespassing.

Bond for Huggins was set at $200,085.00 and bond for Corley and Hayes was set at $200,500.00 each