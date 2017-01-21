Trio busted for prostitution operation at massage parlor

Pictured above: Bingchen Lin (left), Siang Lin (center) and Daniel Yun (right)

BATON ROUGE- Three individuals were arrested in connection to an alleged prostitution operation at a massage parlor on Goodwood Blvd.

According to arrest records, beginning in October 2016, detectives with the Baton Rouge City Police Narcotics Division received a compliant of human trafficking and prostitution by massage from a business.

Detectives began frequenting this business, located at 8786 Goodwood Blvd. Suite 109, posing as "clients," according to authorities.

Once there, detectives began receiving massages during which the "therapist" frequently brushed against detective's genitals, authorities said.

Shortly after, the "therapist" offered "extra services" for additional money, according to authorities. When asked to clarify, the "therapist" freely and openly offered to manually stimulate the detective's genitals, authorities said.

Similar situations occurred consistently on numerous dates, according to authorities.

Through the investigation, detectives identified the business owner as Daniel Yun, 28.

Based on the evidence gathered, detectives were then able to obtain a search warrant for the business, according to court documents.

On Jan. 20 at 11:00 a.m., detectives set up surveillance during which multiple males were seen frequenting the business. At 1:00 p.m., members of BRPD entered the business.

Once inside, police located Bingchen Lin, 45, in the front of the business. Bingchen was immediately recognized by detectives as the therapist that offered to engage in sexual services, authorities said.

The business was searched and authorities located alprazolam, a schedule IV drug, inside the business.

After Bingchen was read her Miranda rights, she willingly admitted to providing the sexual services, according to authorities.

Bingchen then told police that Siang Lin, 42, was "madam" of the business, and that she posted ads on backpage.com. She also said that Lin assisted in coordinating male patrons and collated money from the workers, according to authorities.

Detectives simultaneously observed the owner, Yun, and Lin leaving the 3000 block of Merritt Anne Dr.

Both were detained in the 100 block of I-110, authorities said. After being advised of his rights, Yun signed a consent to search for his vehicle, according to authorities.

After searching the vehicle, detectives found $4,471 in US currency, with several bills being preciously recorded narcotics funds, authorities said.

A Chinese translator was requested by Siang Lin. During the translated conversation, Siang Lin admitted to posting ads for massages on backpage. Siang Lin said she also recruited the "therapist" through an ad on the Chinese internet, according to authorities.

Several cellphones found in Siang Lin's possession were directly connected to the ads for sex on backpage, authorities said.

Yun was arrested for soliciting for prostitutes, inciting prostitution, promoting prostitution and pandering. Siang Lin was arrested for soliciting for prostitutes, inciting prostitution, promoting prostitution and pandering. Bingchen was arrested for prostitution by massage and possession of a schedule IV drug. All three were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.