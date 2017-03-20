Trio arrested with $20,000 worth of illegal drugs following investigation

Pictured above: Yancy Sonnier, Brooke Leblanc, Brook Boudreaux

ST. MARTINVILLE - Three individuals were arrested with a significant amount of drugs following a multi-agency investigation in Broussard.

According to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, on March 13, agents with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, DEA Lafayette Post Of Duty, Louisiana State Police, Lafayette Metro Narcotics, and St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office conducted an investigation in reference to suspected illegal drug activity.

On Tuesday, March 14, the investigation led agents to the 1000 block of Petroleum Parkway. There, agents recovered a significant amount of illegal drugs with a street value of approximately $20,000, according to the Sheriff's Office.

As a result, the following individuals were arrested:

Brook Boudreaux, 44, Breaux Bridge, LA

-Possession with intent to distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

-Possession with intent to distribute Schedule III CDS (Hydrocodone)

-Possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV (Alprazolam)

-Possession of Schedule II CDS (Crack Cocaine Base)

-Transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses

-Possession of Marijuana

-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Yancy Sonnier, 51, Branch, LA

-Possession with intent to distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

-Transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses

-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Brooke Leblanc, 22, Youngsville, LA

-Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS (Marijuana)

-Possession with intent to distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

-Possession with intent to distribute Schedule III CDS (Hydrocodone)

-Possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV (Alprazolam)

-Possession of Schedule II CDS (Crack Cocaine Base)

-Obstruction of Justice

-Transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses

-Possession of Marijuana

-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Methamphetamine, marijuana, crack cocaine, alprazolam, hydrocodone, along with materials and supplies used to package the illegal drugs were found during the investigation.

All three individuals were booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the above charges.