Trio arrested for trespassing in Tiger Stadium

19 minutes ago February 28, 2017 Feb 28, 2017 Tuesday, February 28 2017 February 28, 2017 8:57 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Couvillion
Pictured from left to right: Kevin Nguyen, Tiffani Harel and Claire Dorbandt

BATON ROGUE - Three people were arrested for trespassing in Tiger Stadium last Wednesday evening.

According to arrest records, Claire Dorbandt, 22, Tiffani Harel, 21, and Kevin Nguyen, 22, jumped over a fence to enter the stadium on Feb. 22 just before midnight. 

A security guard located the three, secured them and contacted LSUPD, according to arrest records. They were then taken into custody.

All three were arrested, charged and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of unauthorized entry into a place of business.

This is the sixth time this year the stadium has been illegally accessed by one or more individuals. 

