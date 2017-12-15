Trim and terrific treats with Holly Clegg

BATON ROUGE- One great way to get on Santa's nice list is to leave him treats. Instead of leaving cookies, try some trim and terrific treats from Holly Clegg.

Once again, Louisiana cookbook queen Holly Clegg and WBRZ's John Pastorek were in the kitchen making delicious food. The two made sesame honey chicken and blonde brownies.

The recipes are as follows:

Sesame Honey Chicken

Makes about 6 (2/3-cup) servings

2/3 cup honey 1/4 low-sodium soy sauce 1/4 cup ketchup 1 teaspoon olive oil

1 onion, chopped 1 teaspoon minced garlic

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts (4 breasts)

2 tablespoons cornstarch dissolved in 1/2 cup water

1 tablespoon sesame seeds, toasted

1. In 3 ½-6-quart slow cooker, insert plastic liner if desired, or coat slow cooker with nonstick cooking spray. Add honey, soy sauce, ketchup, oil, onion, garlic and pepper. Add chicken and mix with sauce. Cover and cook on low 4-5 hours or until chicken is tender.

2. Remove chicken to plate, leaving the sauce in slow cooker. In a small cup, combine cornstarch and water, mixing well. Pour into slow cooker; stirring into the sauce. Cover and cook sauce on high 10 minutes or until slightly thickened.

3. Cut chicken into bite size pieces and return to pot, stirring. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and serve.

Blonde Brownies

Makes 48 squares

1/2 cup butter, melted

1 2/3 cups light brown sugar

2 eggs

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 cup skim milk

1 cup holiday colored chocolate coated candies

1. Preheat oven 350°f. Coat 13x9x2-inch baking pan with nonstick cooking spray.

2. In a large bowl, combine butter and brown sugar. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well. Add vanilla.

3. In a bowl, combine flour, baking powder and baking soda. Gradually stir into sugar mixture alternately with milk. Stir in chocolate candies. Transfer to pan.

4. Bake 18-20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Don't overcook.