Trick-or-treating times announced for East Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Officials have announced trick-or-treat times for residents on Halloween evening.
For East Baton Rouge Parish, trick-or-treating will take place Wednesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Law enforcement asks that children be supervised by adults.
