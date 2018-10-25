71°
Trick-or-treating times announced for East Baton Rouge

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Officials have announced trick-or-treat times for residents on Halloween evening.

For East Baton Rouge Parish, trick-or-treating will take place Wednesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Law enforcement asks that children be supervised by adults.

