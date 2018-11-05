Tribute for Wayde Sims to follow men's basketball season opener

BATON ROUGE – LSU basketball returns Tuesday night at the Pete Mavarich Assembly Center for the start of the 2018-2019 season. But one athlete won't be making it to the court.

A little over a month ago, LSU player Wayde Sims was shot and killed near Southern University. With this being the first game since his death, a tribute will take place after the men’s basketball game around 10 p.m.

“It’s just a chance for people to again remember a very special guy,” said LSU Senior Associate Director of Communications Kent Lowe.

Lowe says the tribute will start with a video showing Sims’ highlights playing at both LSU and University High.

“Wayde was starting to develop kind of a rainbow jump shot that his dad was famous for when he played at LSU,” said Lowe.

After the video, Head Coach Will Wade will speak.

“I know that Wayde’s parents, Wayne and Fay, will be here along with many many relatives and friends,” said Lowe.

During a candlelight vigil last month, Wayne Sims told the LSU basketball athletes to play on in honor of Wayde.

“Stay on track, you know the team is your family,” he said.

That’s exactly what the team will be doing Tuesday night, but not without acknowledging the big loss that will be felt on the court.

“We're not forgetting Wayde. He's going to be on our minds all year long,” said Lowe.

The LSU women's team plays before the men’s team at 5:30 p.m. They'll be taking on Sam Houston State. The men take on Southeastern at 7:30 pm. The University is asking fans to stay afterward for the tribute that will follow.