Tribes sue over Trumps decision on monuments

SALT LAKE CITY — Native American leaders are suing to block President Donald Trump’s decision to cut southern Utah’s Bears Ears National Monument by about 85 percent.

A coalition of five tribes that pushed for the monument argued in a lawsuit filed in Washington late Monday night that the law only gives presidents the ability to create a national monument, not the ability to downsize one.

Navajo Nation Attorney General Ethel Branch says only Congress has the ability to downsize a monument.

The tribes’ legal action is among a number of lawsuits being filed over the president’s announcement to shrink Bears Ears and Utah’s Grand Staircase-Escalante monuments.

An alliance of environmental groups sued Monday to block Trump’s order cutting Grand Staircase in half.