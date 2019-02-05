Trials delayed for men accused in Baton Rouge couple's murder

BATON ROUGE - The trials for two men indicted in the 2015 murders of a man and woman in East Baton Rouge Parish have been pushed back.

Trials for Ernesto Alonso, 42, and Frank Garcia, 48, were delayed from March 18 to June 17, with the judge citing new discovery turned over by state prosecutors. Both men were arrested after the kidnapping and murders of Denis and Suzanne Duplantier more than three years ago.

Among the evidence being shared with the defendants' attorneys are license plate readers, phone records and hundreds of photos.

The Duplantiers were taken from their home on Highland Road in October 2015. Their bodies were later found inside their vehicle at a truck stop in Hammond. Authorities believe the killers strangled the victims after getting access to a safe in their home, then fled after dumping the bodies and vehicle.

Alonso worked for the couple as a handyman and lived on their property.

Investigators said cell phone locations show Garcia and Alonso in Baton Rouge at the time of the murders, and phone records show contact between the two suspects. They also found things stolen from the Duplantiers in Garcia's Florida home.

A status hearing will still be held in March, where the defendants will attempt to argue for a change of venue.