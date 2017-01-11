72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Trial underway for 10 linked to violent New Orleans gang

January 11, 2017
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS - A federal trial has begun in New Orleans for 10 people charged as members of a violent drug trafficking gang.

The New Orleans Advocate reports that the 10 are linked by prosecutors to the "39'ers" gang.

In opening statements Tuesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Myles Ranier chronicled the defendants' alleged involvement in 14 New Orleans murders over a 19-month period that ended in late 2011.

Among the victims was a well-known New Orleans rapper - Renatta "Magnolia Shorty" Lowe - who was killed in a 2010 gun attack.

A jury was seated Monday. The trial is expected to last about a month.

