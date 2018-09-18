Latest Weather Blog
Trial starts for 2nd suspect in woman's 2015 death
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Trial has begun in New Orleans for one of two men charged in the 2015 death of a woman whose body was found in the trunk of her burned-out car.
Troy Varnado Jr. is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Lindsay Nichols. Nola.com|The Times-Picayune reports that jury selection began Monday. Nichols was found inside the trunk of her burned-out black Honda Accord on June 21, 2015.
Varnado was arrested on May 22, 2017, the same day he was indicted on second-degree murder and other charges. The other defendant in the case, 33-year-old Thayon Samson, pleaded guilty Sept. 7 to charges including manslaughter and second-degree kidnapping.
He was sentenced to 40 years. Samson is expected to be called as a prosecution witness.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge development in flood-prone area on hold
-
Sheriff: 2-year-old dead after finding gun on counter top, firing it
-
Waving goodbye to summer heat
-
More local volunteers head to the Carolinas for hurricane cleanup efforts
-
Family of special needs boy killed after incident at daycare speaks out