Trial postponed in Bossier Parish horse farm bombing

BENTON, La.- The trial of a Bossier Parish man accused of trying to kill his employers by detonating a homemade bomb under their bedroom has been postponed.

The Times reports jury selection was to begin Monday for the trial of 56-year-old Douglas Holley, who was arrested after the failed bombing and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and manufacturing a bomb.

District Attorney J. Schuyler Marvin's office, in a news release, said Holley had filed a handwritten motion alleging that presiding Judge Parker Self and all other elected Bossier Parish judges are biased against him and that the trial should be moved to another venue.

Self ordered the matter referred to the Louisiana Supreme Court for the appointment of an outside judge to hear Holley's motion before the jury trial can proceed. A new trial date has not been set.