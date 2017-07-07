Trial moved to December for man accused of killing girlfriend's molester

BATON ROUGE – The trial for a man who is accused of killing his girlfriend's molester has been continued to December 4.

Jace Crehan is accused of killing his girlfriend's molester, 47-year-old Robert Noce, Jr.



Brittany Monk, pleaded guilty to manslaughter for her part in the crime on Monday. Noce was Monk's stepfather and said she was abused by him for years until she moved back in with her mother and reported the abuse when she was 15 years old in 2012, according to court filings.

Noce was found stabbed, strangled and stuff into a 55-gallon drum in his kitchen in 2015. Crehan and Monk were engaged at the time and she was seven moths pregnant when she was arrested. She gave birth to her child while in jail.

Crehan's attorney filed a motion on Thursday asking for a continuance because defense attorneys had not not been given a copy of the taped statement Monk gave in connection with her plea deal. Monk's sentencing is set for January 18.

A pretrial conference for Crehan has been set for October 20.