Trial delayed in 2015 murder of Baton Rouge couple

BATON ROUGE - The trials for two men accused of killing a Baton Rouge couple in 2015 has been moved to October.

In a status conference Thursday morning, a judge moved the trial date for Ernesto Alonso and Frank Garcia to October 1 of this year. The trials were previously scheduled for June 18.

Alonso worked for the couple as a handyman and lived on their property before beating the couple and forcing them to open their safe, which police said was filled with money. Investigators said Alonso then drove the couple to Hammond before strangling them and leaving their bodies in the Duplantiers' abandoned vehicle. Their bodies were found on Oct. 19, 2015.

Alonso was later located in south Florida. Detectives flew to Miami to interview him before he was booked into jail as a fugitive from Louisiana. Items from the Duplantiers' safe were later located at the Garcia's Florida residence.

In 2016, District Attorney Hillar Moore said the family of the victims had made the decision to not pursue the death penalty for the men.