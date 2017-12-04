77°
Trial delayed for Louisiana man who tried to get Trump's tax returns

4 hours 25 minutes 14 seconds ago Monday, December 04 2017 Dec 4, 2017 December 04, 2017 11:29 AM December 04, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
  
BATON ROUGE - A federal trial has been postponed for a Louisiana private investigator accused of trying to illegally obtain Donald Trump's tax returns during last year's presidential campaign.
  
Jury selection was scheduled to begin Monday for Jordan Hamlett's federal trial, but a filing from the court says it must be rescheduled due to an "unforeseen conflict with the court." A new trial date wasn't immediately set.
  
The 32-year-old Lafayette resident is charged with misusing a Social Security number while trying unsuccessfully to access Trump's tax information through a security weakness in a U.S. Department of Education financial aid website.
  
Hamlett's attorney says he didn't have "intent to deceive" -- a key element of the charge.
  
Every president since Jimmy Carter has released their tax returns. Trump has refused to release his.
