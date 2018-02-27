UPDATE: Trial date set for Matassa bribery case

UPDATE: Ascension Parish President's Kenny Matassa's trial will begin July 10.

GONZALES- Today Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa is expected back in court to set a trial date for his bribery allegations.

Matassa is accused of offering a bribe to get a man running for office in Gonzales to drop out of the race. Audio recordings released by the Pelican Post Newspaper appeared to show Matassa and another businessman in Ascension Parish offering a bribe to Wayne Lawson, a candidate for Gonzales City Council.

Lawson claims he was offered $1,200 to drop out of the race and that Matassa promised him a job.

Matassa denies the claims. His attorney says Matassa is looking forward to the day where he can put this behind him and clear his name.