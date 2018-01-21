Trial begins Monday in 2015 bombing case

Image courtesy KTBS

BENTON - The Bossier Parish horse farm handyman accused of trying to kill his boss by planting a homemade bomb under the intended victim's bed is scheduled to go on trial Monday.

KTBS-TV reports 56-year-old Douglas Holley is accused of detonating a pipe bomb underneath the bedroom floor of veterinarian Bobby Hewlett's home outside Benton on Dec. 19, 2015.

Hewlett and his wife, Tracy, along with four pets were knocked out of bed by the force of the blast, but the thickness of the floors of the farm house are credited with dispersing much of the force of the blast. Shrapnel from the bomb was embedded in the couple's mattress.

Holley is being held on $6.1 million bond. He's charged with attempted first-degree murder, two counts of manufacturing/possessing a bomb and one count of possession of illegal weapons. He has pleaded not guilty.