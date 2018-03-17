Trent Forshag's unique journey to becoming an LSU Tiger

The journey for Trent Forshag has been unique.

"A lot of things had to happen for me to end up here," said LSU equipment manager Trent Forshag.

After some unexpected transfers his freshman season, Forshag walked on to LSU's baseball team to only find out one year later roster spots weren't in his favor.

"Coach gave me a call during the summer and said look we have a juco guy coming in Nick Comes, with that we're going to have four catchers if you include Bryce Jordan," Forshag said. So, it doesn't look like there's going to be a roster spot for you."

After that phone call came a new opportunity. Head coach Paul Mainieri offered Forshag a different position, this time it was an opportunity to become one of six LSU student equipment managers.

And, the answer was a no-brainer.

"I said absolutely," smiled Forshag. Coaches taking such good care of me. These guys really wanted me to come back and I felt like I would still be a part of the team."

that feeling never changed, each LSU player embraced Forshag with open arms and continued to treat the former walk-on like a current player.

Cole, Kramer, Pap and Greg all those guys were like we're not going to view you any differently for the role changing," admitted Forshag. You're still a part of the team to us. so, I decided to come back."

His main role as a student manager is working directly with the pitchers and catching bullpens.

"I take great pride in being able to help this team win," said Forshag.

The side you don't see might catch you by surprise.

Forshag arrives five hours before games to set up the field for batting practice, then after comes a full roster of dirty laundry.

"I'll be here three hours after the game scrubbing pants, the not fun stuff," Forshag said.

With all the hardwork and dedication he's poured into the program, Mainieri wanted to do something special. So, he asked him to join his Team USA coaching staff this summer.

And, the answer was a no-brainer.