69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trending highlights; See the best moments from this week

50 minutes 56 seconds ago Friday, February 15 2019 Feb 15, 2019 February 15, 2019 6:33 PM February 15, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

THIS WEEK IN TRENDING: Pat Shingleton shows off his basketball skills (sort of), an alligator knocks on someone's front door, and the king of dogs everywhere.

For more #Trending, watch weekdays at 10:35 p.m. on WBRZ+ and on Facebook live.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days