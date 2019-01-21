45°
Latest Weather Blog
Trending highlights; See the best moments from last week
Check out some of the highlights from last week's Trending at 10! Pat Shingleton's version of "Choppa Style" was one of our favorite moments.
You can always watch Channel 2's Trending segments on WBRZ+ and Facebook Live weekdays at 10:35 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Volunteers clean up historical cemetery on MLK Day
-
Amid growing concerns about drainage, big change could be in store for...
-
Trending highlights; See the best moments from last week
-
Community garden laying down roots to alleviate food desert
-
Video captures moose chasing skiers at Colorado resort