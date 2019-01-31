Tremont Waters drops 36 points as LSU wins 10th straight game

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) - Tremont Waters scored a season-high 36 points with a career-best six 3-pointers to give No. 19 LSU its 10th straight victory, 72-57 over Texas A&M on Wednesday night.



Waters was hot early, making five of seven 3-point attempts and piling up 23 points by halftime. He cooled down a bit after the break, but did enough to lead LSU (17-3, 7-0 Southeastern Conference) to the victory on a night when much of the team struggled offensively.



Skylar Mays, who had a career-high 24 points in an overtime win against Missouri on Saturday, missed his first nine shots, including seven 3s. He finally scored when he grabbed a steal and was all alone for a layup on the other end for his only points of the game with less than three minutes left to make it 70-55.



The Tigers led by three early in the second half before using a 10-2 run to make it 51-40 with 15 minutes to go. Naz Reid took over during that stretch, scoring seven points with a dunk and a three-point play.



A 5-0 run by Texas A&M, capped by a dunk from Wendell Mitchell, cut the lead to 56-51 midway through the second half, but Darius Days made a 3 to stretch LSU's lead. That was the first 3 for the Tigers by anyone but Waters, after the rest of the team missed their first 13 attempts from beyond the arc.



Javonte Smart added a layup after a turnover by TJ Starks to push LSU's lead to 10 once more, and the Aggies didn't get close again.



Texas A&M (8-11, 1-6) got 21 points from Starks but lost for the fourth time in five games.



The Tigers led by seven with about 2 1/2 minutes left in the first half before the Aggies used an 8-2 run to cut the lead to 37-36 at halftime. Josh Nebo scored four points in that stretch, highlighted by a soaring, two-handed dunk.



Up next, LSU hosts Arkansas on Saturday in Baton Rouge.









