81°
Latest Weather Blog
Trees fall onto home, vehicles as brief storm passes through Baton Rouge Monday
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to reports of a number of fallen trees in a Baton Rouge neighborhood Monday afternoon.
Several trees snapped and collapsed onto vehicles and even a house in the 2500 block of Main Street as a short-lived thunderstorm passed through the area. Authorities say everyone was able to get out of the home and no one was injured.
There's no word on how seriously the home was damaged.
Check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Fire crews responding to blaze in exclusive Mallard Lakes neighborhood
-
Trees fall onto home, vehicles as brief storm passes through Baton Rouge...
-
Video shows suspect breaking into fried chicken restaurant in Ascension Parish
-
Crime, insufficient living conditions reported at Elm Grove Garden Apartments
-
Sunday Journal: The Sacred Threads at St. Joseph's Academy