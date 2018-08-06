Trees fall onto home, vehicles as brief storm passes through Baton Rouge Monday

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to reports of a number of fallen trees in a Baton Rouge neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Several trees snapped and collapsed onto vehicles and even a house in the 2500 block of Main Street as a short-lived thunderstorm passed through the area. Authorities say everyone was able to get out of the home and no one was injured.

There's no word on how seriously the home was damaged.

Check back for updates.