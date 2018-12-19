Tree lighting lifts Christmas spirit in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS - Christmas is one week away, but people in Livingston Parish have a reason to celebrate early. Denham Springs lit up a huge tree Tuesday evening at their 4th annual Lighting of the Christmas Tree Program.

The event was supposed to be held last Thursday. Rain delayed that plan, but that didn't stop hundreds from showing up days later.

“That’s my favorite part of Christmas, because they're so pretty,” said Marty Gehling, talking about Christmas lights.

“It’s so festive and it’s such a community thing.” added Josie Purvis. “I love coming out and seeing all of the people.”

The program takes place at Train Station Park where Livingston Parish Children’s Choirs and YAA Gospel Choir performed.

“I like that I can see my friend Ruby on stage singing,” said Reagan Cranfield.

The mayor says the event means more than just bringing the community together in December.

"It seems to have gotten even stronger since the disaster that we went through two years ago. We realize the importance of family, the importance of friendship, the importance of helping your neighbors. This is just a strong show of support for each other,” said Mayor Landry.

The City is thankful they have a tradition like this to celebrate.