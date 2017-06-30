Tree falls on vehicles, causes gas leak

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge fire crews are on the scene of a possible gas leak.

It appears a fallen tree broke a gas line off Plank Rd. near Denham St. around 3 o'clock Friday morning.

According one man who lives near the incident, he and a group of people were inside a home talking when they heard a loud noise.

The tree fell on a vehicle and trailer. Deante Profit told News 2, two people were inside the vehicle at the time, but are okay. No one was inside the trailer at the time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.