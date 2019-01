Tree falls on power line in Walker; over 300 without power

WALKER - A portion of Livingston Parish is without power after a tree fell on a power line.

According to Entergy's online map, over 300 customers are without electricity because of the incident.

Walker Police tell WBRZ the tree fell onto a power line on North Corbin Road. Power outages extend along Highway 449 between Florida Boulevard and Courtney Road.

There's no word yet on when power will be restored.