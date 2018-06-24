90°
Latest Weather Blog
Tree crashes into Central home Sunday morning
CENTRAL - A family in Central was startled Sunday morning when a large oak tree crashed into their home.
According to the Central Fire Department, the incident occurred just after 8:00 a.m. on West England Avenue.
The large oak tree broke in half and crashed into the living area of the home. Everyone inside was uninjured, according to Central FD.
The tree appeared to be hollow and caused significant damage to the house.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU begins digitizing century-old editions of longtime campus newspaper
-
Hundreds of volunteers pick up litter around the capital city
-
New entertainment venue set to open at Mall of Louisiana in 2019
-
Cheeky Capitol parking lot security system strikes again
-
Denham Springs adds second resource officer to watch its schools