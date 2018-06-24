Tree crashes into Central home Sunday morning

90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
By: Trey Couvillion

CENTRAL - A family in Central was startled Sunday morning when a large oak tree crashed into their home.

According to the Central Fire Department, the incident occurred just after 8:00 a.m. on West England Avenue.

The large oak tree broke in half and crashed into the living area of the home. Everyone inside was uninjured, according to Central FD.

The tree appeared to be hollow and caused significant damage to the house.

