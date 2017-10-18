81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Treasurer candidate: Trouble filing report due to paralysis

2 hours 38 minutes 11 seconds ago Wednesday, October 18 2017 Oct 18, 2017 October 18, 2017 2:14 PM October 18, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE- The Democrat vying to be Louisiana's next treasurer is asking the state ethics board to waive a $2,100 fine for not filing his campaign finance report on time, saying difficulty associated with his paralysis delayed the filing.
  
Derrick Edwards, paralyzed from the neck down by a high school football injury, says his report was 21 days late because he had trouble finding voice-activated software compatible with submitting the finance forms electronically, as required.
  
In his letter to the ethics board, Edwards says he has since found the software and resolved the problem. Ethics board staff is recommending the panel waive the $2,100 fine at its Friday meeting.
  
Edwards, a New Orleans area lawyer, is competing against Republican former Rep. John Schroder, of Covington, in the Nov. 18 runoff.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days