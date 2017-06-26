73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Travel ban, church-state case await action by Supreme Court

2 hours 44 minutes 55 seconds ago June 26, 2017 Jun 26, 2017 Monday, June 26 2017 June 26, 2017 6:22 AM in News
Source: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - Before the Supreme Court justices begin their long summer break, they're poised to act on the Trump administration's travel ban and a separation of church and state dispute involving a Missouri church playground.
 
But something could overshadow rulings in those high-profile cases: If Justice Anthony Kennedy were to use the court's last public session on Monday to announce his retirement.
 
Kennedy has given no public sign that he would step down this year, but he turns 81 next month and has been on the court for nearly 30 years. Kennedy's departure would allow conservatives to take firm control of the court.
 
Meanwhile, the court is considering whether to allow the administration to immediately enforce a 90-day ban on visitors from six mostly Muslim countries.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days