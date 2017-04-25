Transportation summit aims to address traffic problems in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Whether it's getting stuck on a bridge, sitting in traffic congestion for hours, or being caught up in a breakdown, Baton Rouge drivers are all too familiar with transportation issues.

The BTR Summit this week was aimed at finding solutions for the city's day-to-day traffic problems.

"I believe people want to see us continue with the complete streets program, which is certainly underway, but they also want us to think smart when it comes to small goals like synchronization, before we roll any big dollars out when it comes to connectivity and transportation," Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome said.

Synchronization means matching traffic lights to cars on the road, meaning better traffic flow and more efficient gas use.

Other topics at the summit included alternative corridors to I-10 and I-12, making crowded roads easier to travel, and public transit solutions such as CATS.