Transgender inmate's suit against Louisiana sheriff settled

Photo: Google

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A transgender woman who said she was beaten and raped in a Louisiana jail has reached a settlement with the sheriff's office she sued last year.

An order dismissing the woman's suit against Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards and members of his staff was filed Thursday.

The former inmate, identified as Jane Doe and a resident of New York state, filed the suit last year in U.S. District Court in New Orleans. It said she was arrested for suspicion of drunk driving in the parking lot of a Hammond hospital as she sought treatment in 2016.

The suit says she was beaten and raped multiple times by male inmates. It also says deputies repeatedly ignored her requests for help.

Terms of the pending settlement were not disclosed.