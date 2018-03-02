56°
Latest Weather Blog
Transgender inmate's suit against Louisiana sheriff settled
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A transgender woman who said she was beaten and raped in a Louisiana jail has reached a settlement with the sheriff's office she sued last year.
An order dismissing the woman's suit against Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards and members of his staff was filed Thursday.
The former inmate, identified as Jane Doe and a resident of New York state, filed the suit last year in U.S. District Court in New Orleans. It said she was arrested for suspicion of drunk driving in the parking lot of a Hammond hospital as she sought treatment in 2016.
The suit says she was beaten and raped multiple times by male inmates. It also says deputies repeatedly ignored her requests for help.
Terms of the pending settlement were not disclosed.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Big paws to fill: training begins for Raising Cane III
-
Friday night at the Box: LSU takes on Toledo
-
Deputies disciplined for mishandling DWI crash investigation
-
Attorney wants legal bills in Plummer succession kept secret
-
St. George effort returns, organizers take to Facebook Friday announcing plans
Sports Video
-
Friday night at the Box: LSU takes on Toledo
-
LSU says men's basketball program not under investigation by NCAA
-
LSU's Austin Bain bringing the heat from the bullpen to the batter's...
-
Heartbreak to happiness: Sami Durante's emotional journey to LSU
-
Daryl Edwards: A toughness that's landed him in Baton Rouge