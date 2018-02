Trained hawk reported missing in Baker/Zachary area

BAKER- A trained Harris Hawk has gone missing in the area near the BREC Zoo.

According to a post, the bird is not aggressive toward people. The hawk was raised in captivity and may even try to get close to strangers.

The bird has a bell on his left leg and leather anklets as well as straps. Anyone who finds the bird can call Anthony Battaglia at 225-772-8032.