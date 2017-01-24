Latest Weather Blog
Train cuts FedEx truck in half, transit authority releases findings
UTAH - No one was seriously injured Friday morning after a train struck a FedEx truck as it passed through a railroad crossing. On Tuesday, state transportation leaders released investigation results.
Around 9:45 a.m., North Salt Lake City Police dash cam video shows, as the cargo truck crept through a railroad crossing in Woods Cross, Utah it was hit at a high rate of speed by a commuter train.
None of the 82 passengers on board were injured according to ABC4 News.
Tuesday morning, the Utah Transit Authority released preliminary findings from its investigation since the dash-cam video shows the crossing gates were in the up position and warning signals did not chime or flash.
"Preliminary information indicates the gates were affected by the severe ice and snow conditions at the time and were in the default "down and active" position, as they are programmed. After an employee responded to the location, the gates moved to the up position," the release read. "The agency has never had an accident like this before, and UTA is investigating why and how it happened to ensure it doesn't occur again."
