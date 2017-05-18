Latest Weather Blog
Train crashes into vehicle in Boutte; no injuries
BOUTTE – A train crashed into a vehicle that lost one of its wheels in Boutte on Thursday morning.
According to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred on Thursday around 7:30 a.m. on Paul Maillard Road. Deputies learned the crash involved a Ford Explorer that was traveling north bound on the road from Highway 90. As the vehicle crossed the railroad tracks, one of the wheels on the vehicle came off, leaving the vehicle partially on the tracks.
Moments later, a train traveling east bound on the railroad tracks struck the vehicle.
The sheriff's office says the driver of the Ford Explorer was able to get a safe distance away from the vehicle before it was struck. The driver did not sustain any injuries.
According to the sheriff's office, the train received minor "cosmetic damage," while the vehicle received moderate damage.
