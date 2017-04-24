Train clips mirror; driver opens door, loses it, too

LAKE CHARLES - Police in southwest Louisiana say that after a train clipped a side mirror from a 2016 Volvo, the driver lost the whole door when he pulled up to a second intersection and opened it to try to tell the crew.



Lake Charles police Cpl. Shaun Touchet says nobody was hurt, and 64-year-old Frank Scalisi Jr. of Lake Charles was not ticketed after the incident Monday morning.



Touchet says Scalisi was in a left turn lane along the tracks and saw the train approaching from behind but misjudged his distance from it and didn't try to move his Volvo V60.



He says Scalisi then drove two blocks, stopped and opened the door to try to notify the crew.



The train took off the driver's side door and damaged the car's front quarter-panel.