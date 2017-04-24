Trailer catches fire as flood victim moves back into home

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A man was moving back into his house when the trailer he had been living in caught on fire.

The home was damaged during the August flood of 2016, and the man was staying in the trailer while the home was being repaired.

According to the Livingston Parish Fire Department, the trailer fire in the Live Oak community sparked when the circuit breaker was turned back on and subsequently caused a stove to catch on fire.

The tailer was considered a total loss. No injuries were reported.